1 Dead, 2 Injured After Wrong-Way Crash in San Clemente

A person was killed and two others were injured after a head-on collision in San Clemente Sunday evening in which one of the drivers was traveling down the wrong side of the road, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 4:50 p.m. along North El Camino Real and in between Camino San Clemente and Avenida Pico, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

It appeared to be a head-on collision, sheriff’s deputies said while citing “initial observations.”

The driver of an Oldsmobile Bravada was traveling the wrong way down North El Camino Real — driving into oncoming traffic as it went southbound in the northbound lanes, sheriff’s deputies said, citing “initial reports.” After the crash, the driver of that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle it collided into, a Toyota Prius, was carrying a driver and passenger who were both injured in the crash, officials said. Their conditions and the nature of their injuries is not yet known by sheriff’s deputies.

All three people in the crash are adults and it is not yet known if alcohol or other substances played a role. No other information about the victims or circumstances of the crash has been released by the Sheriff’s Department.