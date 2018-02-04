Former Border Patrol Supervisor Convicted of Illegally Transporting Guns

A former Border Patrol supervisor and agent was convicted by a San Diego federal jury on seven counts of illegal transportation of firearms and one count of possession of a short-barreled rifle.
The verdict was read against Martin Rene Duran on Friday following a three-day trial. This was his second trial in the case; a jury in October could not reach a unanimous verdict and a mistrial was declared.
According to evidence shown at trial, Duran bought the guns in Arizona using an Arizona driver’s license that listed an address at which he didn’t live. In fact, he was not an Arizona resident but lived in California, the evidence showed.
The purchases were made in 2011, 2013 and 2014, according to the evidence.
32.715738 -117.161084