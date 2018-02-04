Man in Standoff With Police After Pursuit Stretching 3 Freeways Following Suspected DUI Call

After Orange police officers received a call about a suspected DUI driver Sunday night, they tried pulling the man over but a pursuit ensued and he got into a standoff with police, authorities said.

The pursuit started at about 5:40 p.m. in Tustin, continuing onto the northbound 55 Freeway to the westbound 91 Freeway and then to the 57 Freeway, where the driver got off at Lincoln Avenue, according to police.

From there, he got into a standoff with responding officers near North Batavia Street and Lincoln Avenue, police said. By 8 p.m., the standoff was still ongoing.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

KTLA’s Meghan McMonigle contributed to this article.