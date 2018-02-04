Neighbors, Others Gather Around Scene of Deputy-Involved Shooting in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A deputy-involved shooting took place in South L.A. Sunday night, but it remains unclear if a person was injured as authorities have released little information about the incident.

The shooting, which happened near West 107th Street and South Budlong Avenue, was confirmed by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. A crowd of people including neighbors gathered around the scene, as some appeared emotional and were searching for answers about the incident.

One person named Ashely Briggs told KTLA she actually saw the shooting, as she was inside an apartment building on West 107 Street. She was standing outside an apartment when deputies served a search warrant at that apartment. She said they opened fire soon after.

"I saw the police shoot at him, for no reason," Briggs told KTLA, appearing emotional. "I just stepped to the side and they started shooting at him."

"They just said they had a search warrant to go in and check out the place," she said.

No further information has been released by law enforcement about the shooting.