Suspect Dies After Initiating Brawl With Deputies in Antelope Valley: Sheriff’s Officials

Authorities are investigating after a man who was wanted by sheriff’s officials died following a violent struggle with deputies in Antelope Valley.

Two deputies were patrolling the Lake Los Angeles area on Saturday in search of a man wanted on suspicion of making felony criminal threats, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Lake Los Angeles is an unincorporated community in L.A. County that sits about 16 miles east of Palmdale.

The suspect — who was the subject of a recent officer-safety bulletin at the Lancaster sheriff’s station — was found around 4:30 p.m. in the backyard of his home on the 40000 block of 176th Street East, officials said.

At first the man was cooperative with officer’s orders and placed his hands behind his back, deputies said.

But then he turned abruptly and punched one of the deputies, knocking him back onto the ground, according to the sheriff’s report. The man then allegedly jumped on top of the deputy and straddled his chest as he continued dealing blows.

The second deputy attempted to disable the suspect with a stun gun but was unsuccessful, officials said.

The man then turned his attention toward the second deputy and allegedly tackled him to the ground.

Eventually, the deputies were able to take the man into custody with the help of a neighbor. But despite being restrained by handcuffs, the man continued to fight back, authorities said.

At some point after he was handcuffed, the deputies noticed the man was unresponsive and having trouble breathing.

The deputies and responding firefighters attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, officials said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both deputies were treated at a nearby hospital for their injuries and have since been released.

Sheriff’s officials are not releasing the names of the suspect or deputies involved.

No further information will be available until the investigation has progressed, authorities said.