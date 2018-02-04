Ticket Winning $20 Million SuperLotto Plus Jackpot Sold in Fontana

A winning ticket for Saturday’s $20 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot was purchased at a donut shop in Fontana, the California Lottery said.

In this file photo, a customer picks up her California Powerball lottery tickets at the famous Bluebird Liquor store — considered to be a lucky retailer of tickets — in Hawthorne on Jan. 13, 2016. (Credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

The winning digits in the draw were 10, 29, 41, 45 and 46 with 10 as the Mega number.

The ticket was sold at Miss Donuts & Bagel located at 9920 Sierra Ave., lottery officials said.

As of Sunday afternoon, no one had publicly come forward as the winner.

The SuperLotto Plus jackpot has now been reset to the base of $7 million ahead of the next drawing on Wednesday evening.

The odds of winning any prize for the drawing are about 1 in 23, but chances of winning the jackpot are 1 in 42 million.

Prize money for SuperLotto Plus begins at $1, an amount that was won by 96,853 Californians on Saturday.

