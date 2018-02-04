UCLA Will Honor 4 Alumna Who Have Accused Larry Nassar of Sexual Abuse

Stories of sexual abuse at the hands of Larry Nassar, the former Olympics team doctor, have reverberated through every level of the American athletics world, including UCLA women’s gymnastics.
Four women affiliated with UCLA’s program have publicly accused Nassar of sexual abuse: Olympic medalists Jordyn Wieber and Jamie Dantzscher, and U.S. national team competitors Jeanette Antolin and Mattie Larson.
To honor those women and other survivors of sexual assault, UCLA will put on a public tribute Sunday at Pauley Pavilion after a meet against the University of Oklahoma. Gymnasts from both teams will participate.
“These are two of the best teams in the country, uniting to show support and to show that we can be stronger together,” said Liza David, a UCLA Athletics spokeswoman. “We have so many athletes who were affected.”