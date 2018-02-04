Warm Winter Weather in Southern California to Linger Throughout Next Week

The heat that has characterized this L.A. winter is forecast to continue next week, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s for the next few days.

The high temperature could reach 81 degrees on Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, cooling to 75 on Monday and Tuesday before potentially spiking up into the low 80s again Wednesday and Thursday, said National Weather Service weather specialist Stuart Seto.

That’s above the average — 68 degrees — for this time of year downtown, Seto said. Temperatures throughout the region on Saturday were expected to hover around the low 80s.

And, of course, Los Angeles has barely seen any rain.

