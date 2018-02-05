2-Year-Old Child Dead After Drowning in Pool in Corona: Police and Fire Officials

A 2-year-old was pronounced dead after drowning in a pool early Saturday evening in the city of Corona, authorities announced Monday.

When police arrived to the scene, they found family members performing CPR on the toddler after he or she was “found unresponsive in the pool,” officials said in a news release. The officers then took over performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

Law enforcement and paramedics responded to the call about the drowning in the 1800 block of Champlain Drive at about 4:25 p.m., officials said.

After paramedics tried reviving the child through CPR, he or she was rushed to Corona Regional Hospital for more treatment, authorities said. There, medical staff continued trying to save the child through CPR for two hours, but the child still didn’t regain a pulse.

From there, staff from the Children’s Hospital of Orange County arrived to the hospital in Corona and started treating the child while rushing him or her over to their own facility.

Corona police were informed by the Children’s Hospital staff that the toddler had died by 11 p.m., officials said.

Roughly one in five people who die as a result of drowning are age 14 and younger, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year, the state of California saw a 30 percent decrease in child drownings, the USA Swimming Foundation reports, citing data compiled using media reports.