21-Year-Old Mother Dies After Being Shot in Head While Stopped at Red Light in Panorama City

Detectives are searching for leads after a woman died from injuries she sustained in a car-to-car shooting in Panorama City last week, police said Monday.

Jessica Torres, 21, died in the hospital Saturday after being treated there for three days, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

She is survived by a 2-year-old daughter, according to a GoFundMe campaign created to help support the toddler.

Torres had been in critical condition after being shot in the head while driving her car on Van Nuys Boulevard last Thursday, Feb. 1.

The 21-year-old was driving south on the boulevard with two male passengers around 2:30 a.m., according to police.

A second vehicle pulled up while her sedan was stopped at a red light at the intersection with Arminta Street. Someone in the vehicle opened fire, striking the left side of Torres' head, then fled.

After Torres' car came to rest on the roadway's center divider, one of the passengers ran into a nearby convenience store, hysterical, to ask for help.

It is unclear whether the shooter was the driver or a passenger in the second car.

However, authorities previously told KTLA there was no evidence that any words were exchanged.

LAPD Officer Robert Moreno had said the shooting "appears to be a random incident" but noted that an official determination had not been made.

A second LAPD official, Lt. Michael Kozak, said there was no indication anyone in Torres' car belonged to a gang.

There have been six homicides in Panorama City over the past six months, according to data from the Los Angeles Times.