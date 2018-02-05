Arizona Woman Accused of Killing Her Mother Tells 911 Dispatcher ‘I Strangled Her’ in Newly Released Call

Police in Arizona have released the 911 call made by a woman accused of killing her own mother — a call in which she tells the operator she strangled her.

Investigators in the city of Chandler said 59-year-old Elizabeth Ann Ramirez strangled her mother, 80-year-old Bertha Hermosillo Gutierrez, on Jan. 16 of last year. Ramirez has since been charged with second-degree murder.

“My mother’s dead and I strangled her,” says the caller in the 911 call, who identifies herself as Ramirez.

“How do you know she is deceased?” the dispatcher asks.

“Well I’m hoping she is,” Ramirez replies.

Ramirez said the two were arguing about whether she could borrow her mother’s car. Police said Ramirez was arrested for DUI the day before and her car had been towed.

“I need to borrow the keys to the car and she refused me,” Ramirez says. “And then she proceeded to tell me how ill I am — how mentally ill I am, and I snapped because she’s been telling me that since I was old enough to speak.”

At one point, someone with the fire dispatch hops on the line and tells Ramirez to begin CPR.

“I ain’t starting CPR on her,” Ramirez says.

“Why not?” the fire dispatch asks.

“Because she has tormented her entire family,” Ramirez replies.

At the end of the call, Ramirez says first responders have arrived and she hangs up the phone.