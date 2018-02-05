Body Found in Truck Linked to Man Suspected of Slaying Palmdale Family

Authorities on Sunday found a body inside a Toyota Tacoma pickup that belonged to a man suspected of killing three people in Palmdale last month.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials could not confirm the identity of the deceased person, but they have been searching for the car’s owner, James “Todd” Brown, for several weeks.

Investigators believe Brown killed a married couple and a son who were found stabbed, beaten and suffocated to death in their Palmdale home. The family’s three dogs had also been killed.

For about two years, Brown lived in a trailer on the family’s two-plus-acre property, paying them rent and completing odd jobs for them. The killings may have stemmed from a dispute over rent, investigators have said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.