Woman Accusing Brett Ratner of Sexual Misconduct Says Director Is Attempting to Silence Her, Others With Defamation Suit

A woman who was sued by director Brett Ratner for defamation after she publicly accused him of rape alleged in a court filing Monday that the director was attempting to silence and intimidate her and other women from coming forward about his sexual misconduct.
A federal judge in Hawaii is scheduled to hear a motion later this week in the lawsuit filed by Ratner against Melanie Kohler, who posted on Facebook in October that she was raped by the director about 12 years ago.
Kohler’s attorneys have asked the court to dismiss the case, saying Ratner did not have the factual basis to prove Kohler published the Facebook post with malice. They also contend California’s “Anti-SLAPP” law prohibiting lawsuits aimed at silencing critics should apply, even though the suit was filed in Hawaii, where Kohler now lives.
“If wealthy, powerful plaintiffs like Mr. Ratner can burden victims of sexual assault like Ms. Kohler based on nothing more than their own say-so, then our fundamental First Amendment protections will offer no sanctuary to those who need them most,” attorneys for Kohler wrote in a filing Monday.
