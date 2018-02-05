Deputies Say They Saw Gun in 16-Year-Old’s Waistband Before Fatal Shooting in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood of South Los Angeles Sunday night by sheriff's deputies responding to a call of a man pointing a gun at drivers.

The caller told deputies someone was pointing the gun at motorists driving eastbound in the 1200 block of West 107th Street about 8:15 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department stated in a news release.

Arriving deputies saw a person who matched the description provided by the caller and attempted to contact him.

As they approached, the deputies say they noticed a handgun in the waistband of the person's pants.

The person, later determined to be a 16-year-old boy, ran from the deputes and at some point turned toward them, the Sheriff's Department stated.

That's when deputies opened fire, striking the teen several times in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ashely Briggs told KTLA she saw the shooting from an apartment building on West 107 Street.

She said deputies were serving a search warrant and opened fire a short time later.

"They just said they had a search warrant to go in and check out the place," said Briggs.

Briggs said authorities didn't need to open fire.

"I saw the police shoot at him, for no reason," Briggs said. "I just stepped to the side and they started shooting at him."

The Sheriff's Department said they were not there for a search warrant but were instead responding to the man with a gun call described in their news release.

No gun was immediately located at the scene of the shooting, the Sheriff's Department stated.

Anyone with further information about the shooting was asked to contact the Sheriff's Department at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).