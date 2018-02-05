First California Cracker Barrel Opens to Customers in Victorville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

California's first Cracker Barrel restaurant and retail store opened its doors to customers in Victorville for the first time Monday morning.

California's location boasts genuine local antiques from California-based companies, the franchise posted in a news release originally announcing the opening.

The location features real wagon parts, a vintage saddle and several pieces that pay homage to California's Route 66.

The restaurant opened at 6 a.m. Monday and quickly filled up with hungry customers.

The location's gift shop offered a place for others to brows as they waited for tables.

The Victorville Cracker Barrel is located at 11612 Amargosa Road.