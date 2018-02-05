Inland Empire Man Pleads Guilty to Traveling to England to Have Sex With 15-Year-Old

A 29-year-old man from Murrieta pleaded guilty on Monday to traveling to the United Kingdom at least twice to engage in sexual conduct with a minor, federal prosecutors said.

Derek Lorenzo Longoria also admitted that he recorded videos of him and the 15-year-old having sex on his cellphone, according to a release form the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California.

He also confessed that he was aware the girl was under the age of 16, the age of consent in the U.K., officials said.

The first trip occurred in September 2011 and the second in January 2012, when Longoria was 23. It was unclear exactly what part of Britain he traveled to.

Federal officials began investigating the case after the victim filed a report with British authorities.

Longoria and the girl had been talking over the phone and internet for about two years. During that time, Longoria persuaded her to send him sexually explicit photos and videos of herself, prosecutors said.

Officials did not say how Longoria first met the victim.

Longoria also admitted in court that he was also in possession of child porn showing a second victim. The material was uncovered after investigators searched his home in March 2015.

The 29-year-old is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on May 7. He entered the plea in an agreement with prosecutors that recommends a seven- to 10-year sentence, but the court is not obligated to abide by that parameter.

Upon his released from custody, Longoria will be required to register as a sex offender.