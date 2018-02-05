LAPD Asks for Help Searching for Missing Sister of Actress Arielle Kebbel

The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday asked for help locating the missing sister of Arielle Kebbel, days after the actress took to social media urging her fans to assist in the search.

Julia Kebbel, 36, hasn’t been seen since she took her dog for a walk in the 1900 block of Golden Gate Avenue in Silver Lake last Wednesday night, according to an LAPD news release.

Arielle Kebbel, who is in the upcoming “Fifty Shades Freed” movie, has been publicly pleading for help locating her sister on various social media sites — including Twitter and Instagram — since Saturday.

Julia Kebbel’s dog, a chocolate Labrador, is also missing.

LAPD described Kebbel as white, about 5 feet 3 inches tall, approximately 100 pounds, with blonde hair and multi-colored tattoos on both forearms, according to the release.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800, or 1-877-527-3247 during non-business hours and weekends.