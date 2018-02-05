Authorities Pursue Stolen Vehicle Along Westbound 91 Freeway Near Artesia

Authorities were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle along the westbound 91 Freeway near Cerritos until officers managed to stop the vehicle as patrol vehicle swarmed around it, as seen in Sky5 footage.

By about 10:35 p.m., a patrol vehicle bumped the vehicle, swerving it to a stop so it was facing another patrol vehicle. An officer got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun toward the stolen car, before the driver exited it shortly after and appeared to surrender to the officers, as seen in aerial footage.

The pursuit started in the South L.A. area, traveling along the 10 Freeway before going onto the southbound 57 Freeway near Anaheim, officials said. It then continued onto the southbound 5 Freeway before reaching the eastbound 22 Freeway near the city of Orange, as seen in aerial footage.

From there, the pursuit continued onto the westbound 91 Freeway near Fullerton, as seen in Sky5 footage. Then it moved toward Buena Park and then toward Cerritos.

The car, a black Dodge Charger, was reported as a stolen vehicle, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.

The car appeared to be blacked out, as seen in Sky5 footage, and traveling at 115 mph, according to the police scanner. By about 10:05 p.m., California Highway Patrol officers were expected to take over the pursuit as LAPD stopped its involvement.

By about 10:20 p.m., the car appeared to have its lights turned on, as seen in aerial footage, and it was traveling on the eastbound 22 Freeway in Orange by that time. It then later moved onto the westbound 91 Freeway near Fullerton, aerial footage showed, and then toward Buena Park and later the driver appeared to surrender once stopped in Artesia.

