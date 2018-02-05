Super Bowl ‘Selfie Kid’ Becomes Internet Sensation After Taking Photo With Justin Timberlake During Halftime Show

It's pretty cool to be a seventh grader who scores tickets to the Super Bowl. But it's quite another thing to become an instant internet star just for talking an impromptu selfie at the championship game.
During Sunday night's halftime show, megastar Justin Timberlake walked right up to 13-year-old Ryan McKenna during his performance at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“I just thought to myself, ‘I’ll never get this opportunity again in my whole life,'” McKenna told the Pioneer Press. “I just went for it.”
McKenna's selfie with Timberlake quickly went viral Sunday night.
The seventh grader from Hingham, Massachusetts, said soon after the big moment, he began receiving numerous messages on his cellphone.
The internet has since dubbed him "SelfieKid"; The hash-tag "#SelfieKid" become the a trending topic everywhere.