The Porsche Effect at The Petersen Automotive Museum

Gayle Anderson was live at the Petersen Automotive Museum, designated the “World’s Greatest Auto Museum” by TOP GEAR, to explore the NEW exhibit THE PORSCHE EFFECT.”

The exhibit encompasses five thematic sections, each contains a combination of automobiles, artifacts, archival material, film footage, and visual reproductions. Sections will include Elements of Style; Zuffenhausen and Beyond; Extended Families; Innovation through Competition; and Word / Image / Object.

The Porsche Effect: The Most Comprehensive Gathering of Historic Porsche Cars Ever Assembled Outside of Germany.

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA

(323)930-2277

