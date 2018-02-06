2 Council Members Trash Rollout of L.A.’s Recycling Program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two Los Angeles councilmen took aim at the city's new recycling program on Tuesday, saying sanitation officials and an array of trash companies need to take new steps to provide relief to customers.

Councilmen Mike Bonin and Mitch O'Farrell said they have been bombarded with complaints about higher bills and missed trash collections under RecycLA, which covers 70,000 commercial refuse customers.

The council voted to implement the program in 2016. O'Farrell, who represents neighborhoods from Echo Park to Hollywood, said he had received assurances that RecycLA would improve the "customer experience" for landlords, business owners and condominium complexes.

"I feel I was sold a bill of goods," he said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.