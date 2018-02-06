At Least 2 Injured After Expo Line Train Crashes Into Pedestrians in South L.A. 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least two people were injured after a Expo Line train crashed into pedestrians in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash was reported about 9:25 p.m. in the 3330 block of South Flower Street in the University Village near USC.

Preliminary reports indicated that one person was in serious condition, while the other was listed as fair. Aerial video from Sky5 showed at least one bicycle was damaged in the crash.

Los Angeles Police Department officials also responded to the scene.

No other details have been released.