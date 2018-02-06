Billionaire Doctor, Patrick Soon-Shiong, Nearing Deal to Buy Los Angeles Times, San Diego Union-Tribune

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, Founder and CEO NantWorks, Leader of the Cancer MoonShot 2020, announces newest initiatives for Cancer MoonShot 2020 at Hyatt Regency Boston on Oct. 26, 2016, in Boston, Massachusetts. (Credit: Darren McCollester/Getty Images for NantHealth, Inc.)

Los Angeles biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong is nearing a deal to buy the Los Angeles Times and the San Diego Union-Tribune from its parent company, Tronc, according to two people familiar with the talks.

The nearly $500-million deal, if consummated, would return The Times to local ownership after 18 years and represent a major shift for Tronc, which has long built its strategy around owning newspapers in the country’s largest cities.

Jim Kirk is shown in an official Los Angeles Times portrait. (Credit: Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

A deal had not been reached Tuesday afternoon, though both sides are working furiously to complete the transaction and an announcement could come quickly, said those sources, who were not authorized to speak about the negotiations publicly and requested anonymity.

Tronc is expected to use the $500 million in proceeds to further its digital strategy across the remaining papers, which include the Chicago Tribune, Orlando Sentinel and Baltimore Sun.

