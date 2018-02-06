Chris Stapleton Giveaway

Country’s breakout new star is coming to Los Angeles. Grammy winning singer/songwriter Chris Stapleton is bringing his All American Road Show to town this summer along with friends Brent Cobb and country icon Marty Stuart . Watch the KTLA 5 News at 10p Thursday February 8th or the KTLA Morning News Friday February 9th for your chance to win two tickets see Chris Stapleton at your choice of either the Honda Center on Friday August 17th or the Forum Saturday August 18th. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com. It’s going to be a night of country music and country legends you won’t want to miss.

