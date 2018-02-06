× ‘Deputy-Involved Shooting’ in Gated Laguna Woods Retirement Community Leaves Person Injured

A person has been injured in a deputy shooting in a gated retirement community in Laguna Woods, authorities said Tuesday.

The “deputy-involved shooting” took place in the 600 block of Avenida Sevilla, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter about 2:45 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Department provided details of what led to the shooting, but the retirement community Laguna Woods Village posted some information on its website about the incident.

Deputies were responding to a report of “shots fired” when the shooting occurred, according to the Laguna Woods statement.

“The shooter, a member, was shot by deputies and transported to an area hospital,” the statement read.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed deputies investigating along a residential street and in a nearby covered parking area.

The community said Sheriff’s Department responded about 2:10 p.m.

Avenida Sevilla was closed at Avenida Majorca, and residents who live southeast of Avenida Majorca were encouraged to stay home, according to the Laguna Woods Village statement.

Laguna Woods Village is a gated residential community for those 55 and older. Formerly known as Leisure World, Laguna Woods Village is in the small city of Laguna Woods, which has about 16,000 residents. The development opened in 1964.