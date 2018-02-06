Dismembered Body Brought to Cypress Park, Set on Fire After Victim Killed in Pasadena, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Human remains that were set on fire in a Home Depot Parking lot in Cypress Park last week were apparently brought to the location after the victim was killed and dismembered in Pasadena, authorities said Tuesday.

Firefighters discovered the remains of the adult victim after putting out a small fire in the parking lot located in the 2000 block of North Figueroa on Feb. 1 about 1:50 a.m.

The victim, who has not been identified, was killed in a shuttered restaurant in Pasadena, police said Tuesday.

The victim's body was dismembered, and parts were taken to the Home Depot parking before being set on fire, police said.

Authorities did not give details on how the body parts were transported to Cypress Park.

An unidentified suspect in the killing has been arrested and is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday, police said.

Authorities are expected to provide further details at a 4 p.m. news conference.