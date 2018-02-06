Fire Tears Through ‘Cliffhanger’-Style Home in Tustin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fire tore through the walls of a "cliffhanger"-style home in Tustin early Tuesday morning.

Crews received a call a little after 1 a.m. of a house fire in the Cowan Heights area, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Larry Kurtz said.

Initially, Kurtz said crews didn't see a lot of flames because the fire was burning inside the walls and attic of the home, which sits on a hillside.

Kurtz described the home as having the garage on the top floor, with two sublevels beneath it.

The design made fighting the fire a little more difficult for crews "because it's literately on the side of a cliff," Kurtz said.

Video showed firefighters battling large flames after tearing open the walls and roof of the home, located in the 10200 block of Cowan Heights Drive.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which took crews a little over an hour to put out, Kurtz said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.