L.A. Convicted Child Molester Who Spent 17 Years in State Hospital Awaiting Trial Won’t Be Released, Judge Rules

A child molester was expected to walk free this week, after a Los Angeles County judge ruled last month that repeated delays in bringing the man’s case to trial had violated his constitutional rights.

But at the last minute, prosecutors made a plea to a state appeals court to keep George Vasquez from returning to the community. He’s probably dangerous, they said, and should remain confined in a maximum-security state mental hospital.

During a hearing Tuesday, L.A. County Superior Court Judge James Bianco, who had previously ordered Vasquez to be released Wednesday, announced that the 44-year-old would remain at Coalinga State Hospital — at least for now.

The appeals court is planning to review the case after the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office argued that Bianco’s ruling was “erroneous.”

