L.A. Youth Hockey Team Heads to Canada for Prestigious Global Tournament

Posted 2:34 PM, February 6, 2018, by

The Los Angeles Jr. Kings will compete in the biggest game of their young lives when they head to Canada this week to take part in the largest and most prestigious youth hockey competition in the world. John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Feb. 6, 2018.