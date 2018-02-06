The Los Angeles Jr. Kings will compete in the biggest game of their young lives when they head to Canada this week to take part in the largest and most prestigious youth hockey competition in the world. John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Feb. 6, 2018.
L.A. Youth Hockey Team Heads to Canada for Prestigious Global Tournament
-
Florida Teen Detained Near Canadian Border in His Missing Grandmother’s Car
-
Elite L.A. School Settles Lawsuit With Second Former Student Who Was Sexually Assaulted by Teacher
-
USC Basketball Coach Indicted by Federal Grand Jury in College Basketball Bribery Case
-
Vice President Pence Doesn’t Rule Out Talks With North Korea at Olympics
-
A&E’s New Docuseries ‘Undercover High’ Shows Challenges Facing High School Students Today
-
-
Romaine Lettuce Linked to E. Coli Outbreak That Sickened People Across 13 States, Including California
-
9-Year-Old Maine Cancer Patient, Who Asked for Christmas Cards and Received Thousands, Has Died
-
I.E. Youth Baseball Team Manager Accused of Misusing Funds
-
Super Blue Blood Moon to Occur Before Dawn Wednesday in Rare Lunar Trifecta
-
Former Panorama City Youth Minister Accused of Sexually Assaulting 4 Young Girls, Among Them His Stepdaughters
-
-
Youth Pastor Accused of Killing Wife, 2 Others at Virginia Home on Thanksgiving
-
1984 Olympic Gold Medal Boxer Who Trained Youth at East L.A. Gym Accused of Sexually Abusing Child: LASD
-
Canada Could Make Billions From Legal Pot by 2021