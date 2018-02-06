× Man Fatally Shot by Deputies in East Los Angeles: LASD

A man was fatally shot by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies on Tuesday night, officials said.

The incident occurred about 10 p.m. in the 5000 block of East 3rd Street, authorities said in a news release.

The man was struck by gunfire and was declared dead at the scene. It is unclear what led to the shooting or whether the man was armed.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

No further details were released about the shooting Tuesday night.