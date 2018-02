Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising to see the new exhibition featuring the costumes nominated for Academy Awards.

FREE to the Public!

“Motion Picture Costume Design”

February 6th 2018 – April 7th, 2018

10am to 5pm

Tuesday through Saturday

FIDM Museum & Galleries

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 623-5821

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.