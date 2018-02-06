Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Lamborghini Totaled in Costa Mesa Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving early Saturday after a green Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera crashed into and became wedged underneath a construction trailer in Costa Mesa, police said.

Costa Mesa police responded to a report of the crash in the 1600 block of Whittier Avenue at 2:10 a.m.

The driver, Cesar Castro Rodriguez of Westminster, was not injured and was looking for his 25-year-old passenger when authorities arrived, police said.

Rodriguez was arrested at the scene.

