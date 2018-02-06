Victim Provides Photo of Suspected Attacker in Sexual Battery Investigation Near UCLA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UCLA police are investigating three unrelated attacks that have all occurred near campus recently, including one sexual battery case in which the victim managed to capture an image of her alleged attacker.

That incident occurred Feb. 5 as the victim was walking southbound in the 600 block of Gayley Avenue next to the school's campus, according to a UCLA Police Department crime alert.

A man approached the victim, who is affiliated with UCLA, and sexually battered her, the Police Department stated.

The victim then confronted the attacker and recorded him on her cellphone.

At one point, the attacker grabbed the victim's cellphone, but gave it back before fleeing the area in a gray Nissan sedan with dark tinted windows.

He was traveling southbound on Gayley at a high rate of speed, according to the Police Department.

The attacker was described as a black man between 20 and 25 years old with a muscular build and standing about 6 feet tall.

He was wearing a black "San Francisco" sweatshirt with black sweat pants and black athletic shoes.

On Feb. 2, campus police say another person was attacked inside a residence in the 3100 block of Sepulveda Boulevard.

The victim was sexually assaulted between 1 and 3:30 a.m. by a known acquaintance, according to the Police Department.

He was described as a black man standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 195 pounds.

A third attack occurred Jan. 28 inside a campus residence hall, according to police.

The victim was sexually assaulted after meeting the suspect through an online dating app.

The attacker was described as a white man between 20 and 25 years old. He stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 200 pounds according to police.

Anyone with further information about any of these assaults was asked to call the Police Department at 310-825-1491.