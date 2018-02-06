× Walgreens Changes Policy After Woman Says She Was Forced to Use Men’s Restroom at Hollywood Store

The Walgreens drugstore chain has adopted a companywide policy that allows people to use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity after a customer said she was discriminated against at a Hollywood store.

Jessie Meehan, who is not transgender, said she asked to use the restroom at a Walgreens on Sunset Boulevard after she spent about $20 on items there on her way to the LGBTQ Pride festival last year; a sales associate told her she could not use the women’s restroom because she looked like a man.

A store manager told her it was store policy to restrict access to a bathroom based on a customer’s appearance, although when she complained later, another manager said there was no such policy.

“I had to go so I didn’t put up much of a fight and used the stall while the men used the urinals next to me,” Meehan wrote in an email to Walgreens. “This in itself was very humiliating for me and I felt extremely uncomfortable.”

