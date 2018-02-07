2 Men, 1 Woman Arrested in Torrance Paintball Attack That Could Leave Victim Blind in 1 Eye

Three people were arrested Tuesday in connection with a paintball attack that might leave a 65-year-old Torrance man blind in one eye, police said.

About 9 p.m. Sunday, the man was walking at Hickory Park in Torrance when he was shot several times by paintballs that were fired from a passing vehicle, said Torrance Police Sgt. Ronald Harris.

At least two paintballs struck and "severely" injured his eye, Harris said.

Two other pedestrians reported a similar assault nearby that evening and provided a description of the suspects and vehicle to police.

Police identified the suspects as Tyler Walters, 20, of Torrance (left); Lynn Johnson, 20, of Hawthorne (middle); and Gabriella Semana, 18, of Lomita (right). The trio -- seen in booking photos released by police -- were located Tuesday afternoon driving near Cabrillo Boulevard and 233rd Street.

