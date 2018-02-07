9 Injured, 2 Critically, in Multivehicle Crash on PCH; Highway Closed Through Malibu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nine people were injured in a multiple-vehicle crash that shut down Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Wednesday afternoon.

Five to seven vehicles were involved, stopping traffic on the highway in both directions from Big Rock Drive north to Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to Caltrans. Although the agency had previously predicted the southbound lanes would reopen shortly, officials later said it was unknown when the road would be cleared in either direction.

Authorities first reported the incident in the 20100 block of Pacific Coast Highway around 1:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Two victims in critical condition were airlifted to the hospital via helicopter, firefighters said.

Another seven patients were taken to the hospital by ambulance, but it was unclear what their conditions were.

It appeared at least two separate crashes had occurred in the same area, video from Sky5 showed.

A white SUV and grey minivan were facing each other, sitting perpendicularly across the southbound lanes. A short distance south, a black pickup was straddling the center divider facing north, a white sedan was perpendicular in northbound lanes, and a red sedan was abutting a white utility truck on the northbound shoulder.

All the vehicles had sustained what appeared to be significant damage.

No further details were immediately available.

FINAL UPDATE: #Malibu 2 Patients transported by @LACoFireAirOps helicopters to hospital. 7 patients transported by ground ambulance to area hospitals. Total of 9 patients treated & transported for injuries. All information regarding accident please contact @LHSLASD — LACounty Fire PIO (@LACoFDPIO) February 7, 2018

SIGALERT UPDATE IN MALIBU: EB AND WB PACIFIC COAST HWY BETWEEN BIG ROCK DR. AND TOPANGA CANYON BLVD., ALL LANES ARE CLOSED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY IN THE AREA - REF TO LOST HILLS SHERIFF'S DEPT. — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) February 7, 2018

Update: PCH CLOSED in both directions between Topanga Cyn. and Big Rock until further notice per CHP https://t.co/YivTrDDVc4 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 7, 2018