A Dog Adoption Event Mardi Gras Style

Two rescue organizations Rock the Paws and Cause for San Bernardino Paws stopped by the KTLA News at 3p to share event information with Lu Parker and Glen Walker. Plus, meet 3 adorable pooches who are looking for a forever home.
