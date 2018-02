Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live at The Broad to explore the NEW exhibition featuring the work of American painter, sculptor, and printmaker, Jasper Johns.

Jasper Johns: Something Resembling Truth

Six Decades of Artwork by an Iconic American Artist

The Broad

221 South Grand Avenue

Downtown Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213)232-6200

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.