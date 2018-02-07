Family Searches for 84-Year-Old Grandma Last Seen in Hawthorne Withdrawing Funds From Bank Account

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities and family members are searching to leads after an 84-year-old woman with dementia was spotted at a bank three days after she went missing in South Los Angeles.

Doris Doss withdrew all the money in her checking account at the Wescom Credit Union branch located at 2871 W. 120th St. in Hawthorne last Saturday, Feb. 3, according to her family.

The mother of eight first went missing on Jan. 31, her family said.

That morning, she had gone to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital in Willowbrook for blood pressure tests. But she disappeared later that afternoon after returning to her son's home in the 11200 block of South Broadway in South L.A.

Doss, a retired day care worker, was being cared for in turns but her eight children as she struggles with dementia.

There was no trace of her until three days later, when a Wescom bank employee recognized her photo from missing person flyers and alerted her family.

Doss has history of wandering away but usually comes home within a few hours, her daughter, Karen Doss, said.

"I am extremely desperate," Karen told KTLA. "I have no idea. And that's the part that's scary, because we don't know."

Loved ones posting have spent several days posting flyers throughout the area in hopes someone might spot her, and they're working to get surveillance video from the bank, hoping it will contain clues.

"I find it very hard to believe that she just walked out and vanished and no one saw nothing," another relative, Tracey, said.

The family has also filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department.

Doris also responds to "Granny" or "Auntie Peggy," her family said.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs around 120 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a black and white leopard shirt and a red sweater.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact family members at 562-755-9521, or LAPD via 213-996-1800.