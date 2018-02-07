× Immigration Lawsuit Pits California Department of Justice Against Federal Counterpart

The California Department of Justice on Wednesday took its federal counterpart to court, seeking an order to release documents that would explain the rationale of a threat to withhold law enforcement grants unless agencies in the state cooperate with immigration enforcement.

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra filed the lawsuit in San Francisco against the U.S. Department of Justice and its Office of Justice Programs, following up a Freedom of Information Act request in September for information about new conditions placed on law enforcement grants under the Trump administration.

The new conditions were set by the federal government as California declared itself a sanctuary state that is restricting how local law enforcement agencies cooperate on immigration enforcement.

Five months after the formal request, Becerra said the federal government has not provided the documents.

