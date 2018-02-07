Man’s Body Discovered in Corona Roadway, Triggering Homicide Investigation

A homicide investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered on a street in Corona early Wednesday morning, police said.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to an area near the 1300 block of Old Temescal Road after receiving a report of a possible pedestrian lying in the roadway, according to a Corona Police Department news release.

When they arrived, officers found a deceased man in the street and determined he was the victim of a homicide, the release stated.

Police have not identified the man, and a cause of death was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Corona police Senior Detective Jesse Jurado at Jesse.Jurado@CoronaCA.gov or by calling 951-279-3628.