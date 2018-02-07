Singer and Motivational Speaker, Ilisa Juried joined us live with survivor stories and red fashions for Heart Health Month. The American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to wear red to help bring attention to heart disease and inspire others to take charge of their health. The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women and Macy’s have teamed up again this year with a lifesaving message about three things you can do to fight heart disease – understand your family history, know your health numbers and make simple lifestyle changes. For more information, you can click HERE. For details on the red fashions featured in the segment, you can go to Macy’s.
Red Fashions for Heart Health Month
-
Breathing Safely: Public Health Officials Offer Tips to Residents in SoCal Wildfire Areas
-
Tobacco Companies to Launch Court-Ordered Ads That Detail The Harms of Smoking
-
Dog Owners Have Lower Risk of Cardiovascular Disease, Mortality: Study
-
4 Ways the Flu Can Turn Deadly
-
Travelers Warned of Possible Measles Exposure at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport
-
-
Officials Confirm First Case of Sexually Transmitted Zika Virus in L.A. County
-
Free Blood Pressure Screenings
-
WHO to Recognize Video Gaming Disorder as Mental Health Condition in 2018
-
Arizona Man Gets Second Chance at Life After ‘Dying’ From Apparent Artery Blockage
-
More Than 30 People in California Die of Flu in a Week as Disease Spreads Across U.S.
-
-
Trump ‘In Excellent Health,’ White House Doctor Says After President’s Physical
-
Johnny Hallyday, the Elvis of France, Dies at 74
-
Dr. Joel Fuhrman, Nutrition Expert/Author