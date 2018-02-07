Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Singer and Motivational Speaker, Ilisa Juried joined us live with survivor stories and red fashions for Heart Health Month. The American Heart Association is encouraging everyone to wear red to help bring attention to heart disease and inspire others to take charge of their health. The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women and Macy’s have teamed up again this year with a lifesaving message about three things you can do to fight heart disease – understand your family history, know your health numbers and make simple lifestyle changes. For more information, you can click HERE. For details on the red fashions featured in the segment, you can go to Macy’s.