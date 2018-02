Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A red flag warning has been issued due to heavy winds for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Officials tell KTLA that residents should be clearing overgrown hillside areas to reduce the risk of a fire. Chris Burrous reports for KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 7, 2018.

#RedFlagWarning in effect in the Los Angeles area beginning tomorrow morning and continuing through the evening due to #SantaAnaWinds and low relative humidity. https://t.co/3Or0ygzF3r pic.twitter.com/MfVKeZ33Lo — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) February 6, 2018