Santa Monica Police Are Ticketing Scooter Riders for Not Having Driver’s Licenses, Helmets

Police in Santa Monica are cracking down on scooter riders who don't wear helmets, carry a license or are under the age of 18. Bird, an electric scooter rental service, has made hundreds of scooters available for rental around the Westside. To use the scooters, all the rider needs is the Bird app and a debit card. Police have told KTLA they've already issued 90 citations. The city attorney also filed a criminal complaint about the scooters. Mark Mester reports for the KTLA Morning News on Feb. 7, 2018.