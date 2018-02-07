Search Underway for 18-Year-Old Woman Who Disappeared in Water Near Huntington Beach Pier

Rescue crews are searching for an 18-year-old woman who disappeared in the water near Huntington Beach Pier Tuesday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard identified the missing swimmer as Jessy Cook in a news release Wednesday.

Cook is about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 147 pounds and was wearing a light-colored top.

The Coast Guard was notified of her disappearance about 11:40 p.m., according to the news release.

Officials have dispatched a 45-foot response boat, a helicopter and the Coast Guard Cutter Narwhal to search for Cook.

Huntington Beach police, Huntington Beach lifeguards and Orange County sheriffs are also involved in the search.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Coast Guard at 310-521-3801.