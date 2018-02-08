2 Dead in Rialto Apartment Fire

Two people died in an apartment fire in Rialto Thursday night, officials said.

The blaze was reported about 7 p.m. at a 2-story garden-style apartment building near the intersection of West Merrill and South Willow avenues, Rialto Police Department Chief Brian Park told KTLA.

Responding units from the Rialto and San Bernardino County fire departments found heavy fire and smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters then entered the building and found two people dead inside. Park said they victims appeared to be trying to get out.

Officials had no information on the victims.

Adjacent units suffered smoke and fire damage and 20 residents were displaced as a result of the fire, according to the Rialto Fire Department. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story.