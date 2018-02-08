24 California Stores Among Dozens of Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Being Closed Nationwide; Liquidation Sales Underway

Liquidation sales began Wednesday at select Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us locations, weeks after the company announced it would shutter about a fifth of its U.S. locations.

Shoppers can expect opening discounts of up to 30 percent, according to a news release.

Toys “R” Us announced last month that it would be closing more than 180 stores; the number on the latest list — released Wednesday — appeared to be closer to 150 locations, however.

The closures, which should be complete by April, are part of a bankruptcy plan for the beleaguered retailer. Toys “R” Us is saddled with more than $5 billion in debt and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last September.

“The actions we are taking are necessary to give us the best chance to emerge from our bankruptcy proceedings as a more viable and competitive company,” CEO Dave Brandon said in a message to customers posted on the company’s website.

As part of the plan, an unspecified number of locations would be converted to co-branded Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us stores, according to Brandon.

Two dozen locations are closing in California, a number of which are in Southern California.

The company said it would close as many as182 stores, although some of the original list of stores closing has since changed since being released last month. Here is the latest list — sorted by city and state — that was posted on the company’s website Wednesday:

Alabama (1)

Tuscaloosa (Toys “R” Us)

Arizona (6)

Yuma (Toys “R” Us)

Paradise Valley (Toys “R” Us)

Scottsdale (Toys “R” Us)

Scottsdale (Babies “R” Us)

Tuscon (Babies “R” Us)

Mesa (Babies “R” Us)

Arkansas (2)

Little Rock (Babies “R” Us)

Fort Smith (Toys “R” Us)

California (24)

Indio (Combination store)

Simi Valley (Babies “R” Us)

Santa Clarita (Babies “R” Us)

Covina (Combination store)

Puenta Hills (Combination store)

Brea (Babies “R” Us)

Westminster (Babies “R” Us)

Torrance (Babies “R” Us)

Riverside (Combination store)

Corona (Combination store)

Mission Bay (Toys “R” Us)

Mira Mesa (Babies “R” Us)

Vista (Babies “R” Us)

Yuba City (Toys “R” Us)

Folsom (Babies “R” Us)

Pinole (Babies “R” Us)

Pittsburgh (Toys “R” Us)

Brentwood (Babies “R” Us)

Fairfield (Babies “R” Us)

Emeryville (Combination store)

San Jose (Combination store)

San Jose (Babies “R” Us)

Fresno (Toys “R” Us)

Union City (Babies “R” Us)

Connecticut (2)

North Haven (Combination store)

Newington (Toys “R” Us)

Delaware (1)

Dover

Florida (8)

Tallahassee(Combination store)

St. Petersburg (Toys “R” Us)

Tampa (Babies “R” Us)

Orange Park (Babies “R” Us)

Altamonte Spring (Babies “R” Us)

Boca Raton (Babies “R” Us)

Port St. Lucie (Babies “R” Us)

Royal Palm Beach (Combination)

Georgia (7)

Alpharetta (Babies “R” Us)

Dunwoody (Babies “R” Us)

Douglasville (Babies “R” Us)

Conyers (Babies “R” Us)

Newnan (Babies “R” Us)

Fayetteville (Combination store)

Albany (Toys “R” Us)

Illinois (6)

Highland Park (Toys “R” Us)

Schaumburg (Babies “R” Us)

Vernon Hills (Babies “R” Us)

Bricktown (Babies “R” Us)

Niles (Babies “R” Us)

Naperville (Babies “R” Us)

Indiana (2)

Indianapolis (Babies “R” Us)

Greenwood (Babies “R” Us)

Iowa (2)

Des Moines (Toys “R” Us)

Des Moines (Babies “R” Us)

Kansas (2)

Witchita (Babies “R” Us)

Overland Park (Babies “R” Us)

Kentucky (3)

Lexington (Babies “R” Us)

St. Mathews (Toys “R” Us)

Louisiana (1)

Slidell (Toys “R” Us)

Maine (1)

Bangor (Toys “R” Us)

Maryland (1)

Clinton (Toys “R” Us)

Massachusetts (5)

Millbury (Babies “R” Us)

Holyoke (Babies “R” Us)

Bellingham (Toys “R” Us)

Northborough (Combination store)

Framingham (Babies “R” Us)

Michigan (6)

Muskegon (Toys “R” Us)

Traverse City (Toys “R” Us)

Lansing (Babies “R” Us)

Grand Rapids (Babies “R” Us)

Ann Arbor (Babies “R” Us)

Ann Arbor (Toys “R” US)

Minnesota (2)

Minnetonka (Combination store)

Richfield (Babies “R” Us)

Mississippi (1)

Meridian (Toys “R” Us)

Missouri (4)

Cape Girardeau (Toys “R” Us)

Bridgeton (Babies “R” Us)

Chesterfield (Babies “R” Us)

Columbia (Toys “R” Us)

Nebraska (1)

Omaha (Babies “R” Us)

Nevada (2)

Las Vegas (Babies “R” Us)

Spring Valley (Babies “R” Us)

New Hampshire (1)

Nashua (Babies “R” Us)

New Jersey (11)

Wayne (Toys “R” Us)

Paramus (Babies “R” Us)

East Hanover (Babies “R” Us)

Elizabeth (Combination store)

Bridgewater (Babies “R” Us)

Union (Babies “R” Us)

North Brunswick (Babies “R” Us)

Burlington (Toys “R” Us)

Cherry Hill (Babies “R” Us)

Phillipsburg (Combination store)

Mt. Olive (Babies “R” Us)

New Mexico (1)

Albuquerque (Babies “R” Us)

New York (11)

Middle Village (Combination store)

Westbury (Babies “R” Us)

New York City (Babies “R” Us)

Sayville (Babies “R” Us)

Massapequa (Babies “R” Us)

Kingston (Toys “R” Us)

Latham (Babies “R” Us)

Greece (Toys “R” Us)

Henrietta (Babies “R” Us)

Amherst (Babies “R” Us)

Yonkers (Babies “R” Us)

North Carolina (3)

Durham (Babies “R” Us)

Durham (Toys “R” Us)

Asheville (Babies “R” Us)

Ohio (4)

Western Hills (Toys “R” Us)

Dayton (Babies “R” Us)

Mentor (Babies “R” Us)

Dublin(Babies “R” Us)

Oklahoma (2)

Oklahoma City (Toys “R” Us)

Norman (Toys “R” Us)

Pennsylvania (7)

Erie (Babies “R” Us)

Williamsport (Toys “R” Us)

Exton (Babies “R” Us)

Ross Park Mall (Toys “R” Us)

Washington (Toys “R” Us)

Beaver Valley (Toys “R” Us)

Monroeville (Babies “R” Us)

South Carolina (1)

Columbia (Babies “R” Us)

South Dakota (1)

Rapid City (Toys “R” Us)

Tennessee (1)

Nashville (Babies “R” Us)

Texas (5)

Irving (Combination store)

Lewisville (Babies “R” Us)

Dallas (Combination store)

Hurst (Babies “R” Us)

Hulen (Babies “R” Us)

Utah (2)

Ogden (Babies “R” Us)

Midvale (Babies “R” Us)

Virginia (1)

Potomac Mills (Babies “R” Us)

Washington (3)

Silverdale (Toys “R” Us)

Everett (Toys “R” Us)

Spokane (Babies “R” Us)

Wisconsin (1)

Brookfield (Babies “R” Us)