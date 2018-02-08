3 People Injured After Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Multivehicle Lakewood Crash

Three people were injured after a pursuit ended in a multivehicle crash in Lakewood Thursday evening, officials said.

The crash was occurred about 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of South Street and Clark Avenue.

At least five vehicles were involved in the crash and a Ford pickup ended up on top of another vehicle, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The pursuit only lasted about 3 minutes, after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies determined the pickup was stolen out of Riverside.

Two people in the truck were treated for non-life threatening injuries by the Los Angeles County Fire Department and detained at the scene.

Another person was also treated for minor injuries.

Several patrol cars and deputies responded to the crash, aerial video showed.

People gathered at Mayfair Park near the crash to watch the aftermath.

The intersection was blocked after the crash, and motorists are being asked to seek an alternate route, sheriff’s officials tweeted.

No further details have been provided Thursday.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.

#LASD #TrafficAlert The following streets @LakewoodCA are currently blocked: Clark Street and South Street regarding a Stolen Vehicle/Traffic Collision Investigation. Please seek alt route @LKDLASD — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) February 9, 2018