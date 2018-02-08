Clerk Shot, Wounded While Chasing After Man Who Stole Beer From Culver City 7-Eleven; 3 Sought: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 7-Eleven clerk was shot and wounded in Culver City while chasing after a man who stole cases of beer from the store, police said Thursday as they released surveillance video in an effort to identify three suspects involved in the incident.

Shortly after midnight on Jan. 31, a woman entered the convenience store, located in the 5900 block of Washington Boulevard, according to a news release from the Culver City Police Department.

The woman was following by a second man, who walked around the 7-Eleven as the woman tried to distract the employee, police said. She left a few minutes later without buying anything.

Meanwhile, the man picked up two packs of beer and approached the counter to ask the clerk for a pack of cigarettes. As the clerk went to look for the cigarettes, the man ran out of the store, taking the beer with him, according to the release.

The clerk chased after the thief to a parking lot, where he was shot once in the leg by a male gunman who had been seated in a vehicle, police said.

The employee suffered what was described as a surface wound; he was last reported to be in stable condition.

"It's very brazen, it turned into minor petty theft and now it's turned into attempted homicide," said Culver City police Lt. Troy Dunlap.

Detectives released surveillance vehicle from inside the store as well as from the parking lot as they sought the public's help in locating the trio and their vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call Culver City Detective Arney at 310-253-6347 or Detective Salazar at 310-253-6304. During non-business hours, tipsters can contact the watch commander by dialing 310-253-6202.