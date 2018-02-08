Authorities Serve Search Warrants at Maywood City Hall; Mayor Seen Speaking With Police

Posted 11:38 AM, February 8, 2018, by , Updated at 01:04PM, February 8, 2018

Authorities served search warrants at Maywood City Hall and other locations Thursday morning, prosecutors confirmed.

Police and media trucks wait outside Maywood City Hall, where authorities served search warrants Feb. 8., 2018. (Credit: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Police and media trucks wait outside Maywood City Hall, where authorities served search warrants Feb. 8., 2018. (Credit: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Maywood City Councilman Eduardo De La Riva said that when he arrived at City Hall, he was met by law enforcement officers serving search warrants at the building.

“Search warrants were served today at various locations, including Maywood City Hall,” said Greg Risling, spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. “We cannot comment further because of an ongoing investigation.”

A neighbor of Mayor Ramon Medina said she saw Medina and members of his family talking to police on their front lawn at 7:30 a.m.

Read the full story on LATimes.com