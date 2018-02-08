Authorities Serve Search Warrants at Maywood City Hall; Mayor Seen Speaking With Police

Authorities served search warrants at Maywood City Hall and other locations Thursday morning, prosecutors confirmed.

Maywood City Councilman Eduardo De La Riva said that when he arrived at City Hall, he was met by law enforcement officers serving search warrants at the building.

“Search warrants were served today at various locations, including Maywood City Hall,” said Greg Risling, spokesman for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. “We cannot comment further because of an ongoing investigation.”

A neighbor of Mayor Ramon Medina said she saw Medina and members of his family talking to police on their front lawn at 7:30 a.m.

